Monaco Sign Lazio's Keita Balde

Monaco have wasted very little time filling the void that would be left by Kylian Mbappe's rumored departure for Ligue 1 rivals, Paris Saint-Germain. Earlier today, the club unveiled striker Stevan Jovetic, arriving from Inter Milan, and now - after a surprisingly brief negotiation - Monaco have signed forward Keita Balde from Lazio for a reported fee of €30million.
L’AS Monaco est heureux d’annoncer la signature de @keitabalde14 jusqu’en 2022 ! #WelcomeToMonaco pic.twitter.com/jCE6ZGrDrx— AS Monaco 🇲🇨 (@AS_Monaco) August 29, 2017