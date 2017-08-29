On Demand
Monaco Sign Lazio's Keita Balde

Monaco follow up today's Stevan Jovetic unveiling by announcing a €30m deal for Lazio's Keita Balde.

Monaco have wasted very little time filling the void that would be left by Kylian Mbappe's rumored departure for Ligue 1 rivals, Paris Saint-Germain. Earlier today, the club unveiled striker Stevan Jovetic, arriving from Inter Milan, and now - after a surprisingly brief negotiation -  Monaco have signed forward Keita Balde from Lazio for a reported fee of €30million.

 

