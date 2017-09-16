Monaco Return To Winning Ways With Defeat Of Strasbourg

OMNISPORT

Monaco picked up their first win in three games as Radamel Falcao scored twice in a 3-0 Ligue 1 victory over Strasbourg.

Leonardo Jardim's men were beaten 4-0 at Nice in their previous league outing and were held to a 1-1 draw by RB Leipzig in the Champions League, but a return to winning ways puts Monaco level on points with league leaders Paris Saint-Germain, who play Lyon on Sunday.

Stevan Jovetic saw his wonderful chipped shot from the edge of the box beat Strasbourg goalkeeper Bingourou Kamara but come back off the crossbar after just seven minutes as Monaco made a bright start.

Jean Eudes Aholou should have scored for Strasbourg when he was gifted a free header right in front of goal after 34 minutes but he lifted the ball over the crossbar when it seemed easier to score, and he was left to rue the miss as the first goal arrived 10 minutes later when Rachid Ghezzal played in Rony Lopes to score from close range.

Falcao made it 2-0 with a simple tap-in six minutes into the second half, side-footing the ball over the line from point blank range after Jorge's cross found him unmarked in the six-yard box.

Monaco goalkeeper Diego Benaglio made a superb save to deny Dimitri Lienard after 56 minutes, diving the full length of his goal to parry the powerful low shot away one-handed.

Falcao had a goal ruled out for offside after an hour but he made amends seven minutes later when Strasbourg captain Kader Mangane fell to the ground, allowing the Colombian striker to lash the ball into the net unchallenged and wrap up the victory.