Monaco Remain Top of Ligue 1 With 2-1 Win Over Guingamp
Leonardo Jardim's team collected three points as they returned to winning ways after their Champions League thriller against Manchester City on Tuesday.
OMNISPORT
Goals from Kamil Glik and Fabinho helped Monaco to a 2-1 win over Guingamp at the Stade Municipal de Roudourou as they regained their three-point lead over Nice atop the Ligue 1 table.
Leonardo Jardim's men impressed against Manchester City in the Champions League in midweek, but eventually fell to a 5-3 defeat after conceding four times in the second half.
They were desperate to return to winning ways on Saturday and went a goal up in the 24th minute when Glik found the net with a right-footed shot from close range after a free kick from the left.
Guingamp went in search of the equaliser after the break and Marcus Coco got a fine chance to level the scoring after an intricate team move, only to see his shot hit a Monaco defender as the chance went begging.
Jardim brought on promising youngster Kylian Mbappe in an attempt to force a second goal and the attacker made an instant impact when he won a penalty after being brought down by Karl-Johan Johnsson, with Fabinho scoring from 12 yards with a cheeky Panenka.
Etienne Didot pulled one back for Guingamp late on, but it was not enough to stage a miraculous comeback as Monaco held on for an important win in the race for the Ligue 1 title.