Monaco Boss Leonardo Jardim Bats Away Exit Talk

Monaco boss Leonardo Jardim insists he is not concerned by speculation over his future as his side close in on the Ligue 1 title.

The leaders can win the title on Sunday with a point against Lille if defending champions Paris Saint-Germain are beaten at Saint-Etienne.

A win for Monaco would practically guarantee a first Ligue 1 triumph since 2000 regardless of PSG's result, given that they hold a three-point lead at the top and a vastly superior goal difference, plus a game in hand.

Jardim's future has come under scrutiny following fresh reports in France that he is wanted by Arsenal to replace Arsene Wenger, but the 42-year-old wants no distractions ahead of the weekend.

"The most important thing is the match, not what is happening around us or on other pitches," he told a news conference.

"The future? All my energy is focused on the end of the season, not what will happen next. The only thing that matters to me is my job.

"My message to the players is not to listen to the atmosphere, the people... Football is only on the pitch.

"We're close but nothing is done yet. We must continue on our way, with our work, keeping our concentration and not relaxing.

"As long as we're not champions, we have to stay focused. A lot is being said on the outside, there are congratulations, but this is not the way to understand football. I'm speaking from experience. We must pass this message to everyone, especially our supporters.

"This title may be the biggest for most of the players and staff members here so far. It's worth being focused until the end to get it."