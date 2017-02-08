Memphis Depay Breaks His Olympique Lyonnais Duct in 4-0 Romp

OMNISPORT

Former Manchester United attacker Memphis Depay opened his Lyon account in Wednesday's 4-0 Ligue 1 win over Nancy.

The Netherlands international started the match at Parc Olympique Lyonnais on the bench, but came on five minutes before the half-time whistle to replace the injured Mathieu Valbuena.

Depay did not need long to make an impact as he won a penalty in the 54th minute, which Alexandre Lacazette coolly slotted home from the spot to make it 3-0 after Valbuena and Nabil Fekir had previously found the net.

He then scored the first goal of his Lyon career five minutes later when he beat goalkeeper Sergei Chernik with a right-footed shot from the centre of the box after being set up by Maxime Gonalons.

The 22-year-old's impressive substitute cameo came at just the right moment, with Depay heavily criticised after an underwhelming performance in the derby loss against Saint-Etienne at the weekend.

Depay has now scored once in four Ligue 1 appearances since his January move from Manchester United.