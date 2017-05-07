Mbappe Too Focused On Ligue 1 To Be Distracted By Madrid Rumors

Monaco striker Kylian Mbappe will not allow talk over a move to Real Madrid distract him from his club's bid for Ligue 1 glory.

Leonardo Jardim's side took another big step towards their first French top-flight crown since 2000 with a 3-0 win at relegation-threatened Nancy on Saturday.

Mbappe rested up on the bench before coming on as a late substitute, with Jardim keeping an eye on Tuesday's Champions League semi-final return at Juventus and the need for an improbable comeback from 2-0 down.

Kylian Mbappé has been directly involved in a goal once every 61.9 minutes in Ligue 1 this season.



1238 minutes ⏱

14 goals ⚽️

6 assists 🅰️ pic.twitter.com/p8dGum50BV — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 6, 2017

The 18-year-old has 24 goals across all competitions this season and his explosive form in 2017 has turned heads across Europe.

A clutch of leading clubs have been linked with a mega-money move for Mbappe and Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane recently hailed "a sensational season" from the youngster.

Nevertheless, the player who won his maiden senior cap for France in March is focused solely on finishing the job of breaking Paris Saint-Germain's stranglehold on Ligue 1.

"We have a common goal and I really want to win a title with my club," Mbappe told reporters.

"So far, nothing has disturbed me and I will have two months, two and a half months, to take stock of what I'm going to do. So, no, these rumours do not affect me.

"I am sent everywhere, I try to step back and concentrate on the end of the season."

Monaco are three points above PSG at the top of Ligue 1 with three matches remaining, their rivals having played a game more.