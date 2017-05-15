Ligue 1
Getty Images

Mbappe and Cavani Win Awards at the 2016/17 Trophées UNFP du Football

Leonardo Jardim's side's incredible 2016/17 season didn't go unnoticed at the annual Trophées UNFP du Football award ceremony.

beIN SPORTS

While the season-long war of attrition between PSG and Monaco to scoop the Ligue 1 title still rages on, both teams laid down their arms on Monday to attend the Trophées UNFP du Football, the annual award ceremony for France's first and second divisions.

The red carpet event celebrated the best of Ligue 1, Ligue 2 and the French women's game over the 2016/17 season. Among the many categories being awarded were the following five: 

 

Young Player of the Year

Goalkeeper of the Year

Coach of the Year

Best XI of the Year

Player of the Year
Previous Marquinhos Pledges Future to PSG, Marco Verratti H
Read
Marquinhos Pledges Future to PSG, Marco Verratti Happy in Paris
Next