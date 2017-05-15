Mbappe and Cavani Win Awards at the 2016/17 Trophées UNFP du Football
Leonardo Jardim's side's incredible 2016/17 season didn't go unnoticed at the annual Trophées UNFP du Football award ceremony.
While the season-long war of attrition between PSG and Monaco to scoop the Ligue 1 title still rages on, both teams laid down their arms on Monday to attend the Trophées UNFP du Football, the annual award ceremony for France's first and second divisions.
The red carpet event celebrated the best of Ligue 1, Ligue 2 and the French women's game over the 2016/17 season. Among the many categories being awarded were the following five: