Marvelous Monaco Match Ligue 1 Consecutive Wins Record

Leonardo Jardim's Ligue 1 champions equalled Bordeaux's record winning streak on Sunday with a 4-1 road win over Dijon.

OMNISPORT

Monaco equalled the record for consecutive wins in Ligue 1 with their 4-1 victory away to Dijon on Sunday.

Radamel Falcao's hat-trick and a goal from Jemerson secured the champions' 14th win in a row in the French top flight.

The run matches that achieved by Bordeaux between March and August in 2009.

Leonardo Jardim's side join Lyon, Marseille and Saint-Etienne in winning their first two games of 2017-18. Paris Saint-Germain or Guingamp can do the same with a victory when they meet later on Sunday.

