Marseille Captain Dimitri Payet Sidelined with Hamstring Strain

The only sour note on Marseille's otherwise blistering return to Ligue 1 action was the injury sustained by club captain Dimitri Payet.

Dimitri Payet is set for two weeks on the sidelines due to a hamstring injury, Marseille have confirmed.

The France midfielder was substituted during Sunday's opening 3-0 Ligue 1 win over Dijon at the Stade Velodrome.

"OM captain Dimitri Payet had a medical examination on Monday that found he had a lesion on his left hamstring," read a club statement. "The player will be out of action for at least two weeks."

It means the 30-year-old former West Ham star is set to miss the forthcoming top-flight matches against Nantes and Angers, along with the first leg of the Europa League play-off tie against Domzale of Slovenia.

