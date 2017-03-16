Mario Balotelli Hits Out at Media After Latest Comments on Edinson Cavani

OMNISPORT

Mario Balotelli will not be giving any more interviews, with the Nice striker unhappy at the way his comments about Edinson Cavani have been reported.

In a wide-ranging interview on French radio station RMC with Christophe Dugarry on Wednesday, Balotelli spoke about his experiences of suffering racist abuse on the pitch.

The former Manchester City and AC Milan striker also revealed his hopes of receiving an international call-up to return to the Italy squad, but it was his comments about PSG forward Cavani that made headlines.

Balotelli described Cavani as "not a phenomenon" and said he rated Angel Di Maria and Radamel Falcao as better players in Ligue 1, but the Italian hit out in a social media post about the way his quotes were portrayed.

.. just saying. Very sad that what interest the world are just the gossip and the stupid news... 👎🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 I spoke about racism in the society, I spoke about how much I love Ghana and Italy.. why would you twist that to all one stupid thing? Why? #godisbig A post shared by Mario Balotelli🇮🇹🗿👪 (@mb459) on Mar 16, 2017 at 10:35am PDT

"I spoke about amazing young players, I spoke about racism, I spoke about Italy, all those newspaper could get was about the Cavani story… you just ridiculous seriously…," Balotelli wrote on Instagram.

"Seriously don't ask me for interviews again… no one. Balotelli isn't a game, [he] is a person with [an] opinion so get your owns [sic] to judge on it.

"Really isn't the fact of another stupid lie story coming out that bothers me but the fact that I spoke about society real problem and all that they could get was that? That's why the society and new generation will grow weaker and weaker."