Mario Balotelli Feels Duty To Speak Out Against Racism

Mario Balotelli insists he feels a responsibility to speak out about racism in football after being the subject of monkey chants while playing for Nice in Ligue 1.

The striker accused Bastia supporters of racially abusing him during a game in January, writing on Instagram: "Is it normal that Bastia supporters make monkey noises for the whole game and nobody from the 'discipline commission' says anything?"

Balotelli also experienced racism while playing for AC Milan in Serie A and he said he spoke out about the Bastia incident to represent those who do not have a public profile but experience similar abuse.

"The problem is that it is a problem that is bigger than football," Balotelli told RMC.

"During the match I could not say anything. But that is not fair, it is not fair for others who couldn't say anything.

"So I said something for them. I have a nice life, I could say something. I want to speak about it."