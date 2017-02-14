Marco Verratti's Agent Issues Warning to PSG

OMNISPORT

Marco Verratti will leave Paris Saint-Germain if the club cannot help him to Champions League success, the midfielder's agent has warned.

Italy international Verratti has claimed the Ligue 1 title with PSG in each of his four years in the French capital after joining from Pescara in 2012.

But the prize he covets most – the Champions League – continues to elude him, prompting his agent Donato Di Campli to suggest a move away from the Parc des Princes may be in the offing.

Thiago Motta & Marco Verratti are the 2 players who exchanged the most passes in Ligue 1 since 2006/07.

Di Campli told L'Equipe: "Our goal is always the same: to win the Champions League with PSG, which is also the ambition of the club.

"It's not a question of getting Marco out at any price, but he wants to win this event. And if this is not possible at PSG, then he will do it elsewhere."

Verratti's PSG face a stern test of their Champions League credentials on Tuesday when they host Barcelona, a club heavily linked with a move for the 24-year-old, in the first leg of their last-16 tie.