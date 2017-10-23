English
Marco Verratti Says Neymar Was Right To Be Angry

The Brazil international was sent off late in the 2-2 Le Classique draw on Sunday after clashing with Lucas Ocampos.

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti believes he would have lost it much earlier than Neymar did against Marseille.

It was Neymar's second yellow card in three minutes, but Edinson Cavani managed to earn Ligue 1 leaders PSG a point with a late free-kick.

Verratti said his team-mate did well to control himself for so long, having earlier delayed taking a corner as objects thrown from the stands rained down near him.

"If I had been in Neymar's shoes I would have lost it 15, 20 minutes before he did," the Italy international said.

Neymar, who had earlier cancelled out Luiz Gustavo's opener, was fouled five times – more than any other player during the encounter.

Like head coach Unai Emery, Verratti called for greater protection of the 25-year-old.

"Some players need to be protected," he said.

"When I play against Barcelona the second foul I commit on [Lionel] Messi will earn me a yellow card. That's how it works in Europe.

"You can't kill these players for a whole game.

"I was right near him. He lost it, he didn't even touch him, the referee was two metres away, but he decided that he'd hit Ocampos. It's a call I don't get."

