Marco Verratti Labels Monaco As Disrespectful For Coupe De France XI

Paris Saint-Germain star Marco Verratti has accused Monaco of disrespecting the Coupe de France after they fielded a weakened team in the semi-final.

Head coach Leonardo Jardim made 10 changes to the team that beat Lyon 2-1 in Ligue 1 last Sunday, opting instead to deploy several youngsters for the clash at Parc des Princes.

PSG made light work of their inexperienced opponents, with Julian Draxler, Edinson Cavani, Blaise Matuidi, Marquinhos and a Safwan Mbae own goal giving them a 5-0 victory.

Verratti, however, said he would have been angry had he been a Monaco player watching on.

"I had fun because we reached the final. Beyond that, if I were a Monaco player, I'd be annoyed with my club because I always want to win. It's not every day that you get the chance to play in a semi-final," he told Le Figaro.

"It's good to rotate but this was a bit much. It's not very respectful towards the Coupe de France. It's their choice, but I really think I'd be mad at my club if I were at Monaco."

Jardim's decision to rotate so heavily was largely to give Monaco the best possible chance of retaining top spot in Ligue 1 and overcoming Juventus in the Champions League semi-finals.

Verratti acknowledged that they deserve credit for their impressive season and even suggested that he would support them should they reach the final.

"Monaco are having a great league season, there's nothing to say about that. They're also doing really well in the Champions League," said the Italy international.

"We're happy for them because it's not easy for a French club to get to the semis. I hope they get to the final and win the trophy.

"We've won almost all of our matches in 2017 but it's really difficult to catch Monaco. If we can't win the league, we'll congratulate Monaco and think about next season."

PSG were victims of an historic comeback in the Champions League quarter-finals, surrendering a 4-0 first-leg lead to exit the competition after a 6-1 thrashing in the second leg at Camp Nou.

Verratti, however, believes the signing of "one or two" top players in the next transfer window could lift PSG to the position of Europe's elite.

"We know that we are not at the level of Bayern Munich, Real Madrid or Barcelona. It's true. We can't lie. But with the arrival of one or two very good players, this team can still grow," he added.