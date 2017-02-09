Ligue 1
AFP

Marco Verratti Hands PSG Boost Ahead Of Barcelona Tie

Verratti has not featured for PSG since their 4-1 Coupe de la Ligue win at Bordeaux on January 24 because of a calf injury.

Marco Verratti is in line to make his return from injury on Friday when Paris Saint-Germain visit Bordeaux.

Verratti has not featured for PSG since their 4-1 Coupe de la Ligue win at Bordeaux on January 24 because of a calf injury.

But he is set to hand PSG a boost ahead of the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie with Barcelona on Tuesday.

Thomas Meunier is also available again after missing the last two games with an ankle problem and Kevin Trapp, who suffered a thigh injury in the 1-1 draw with Monaco last month, is also fit to return.

"Verratti is in the squad. If all goes well, he's ready for tomorrow [Friday]," coach Unai Emery told a media conference. "He has the opportunity to start or return.

"We'll see with the doctor to make the best decision for him and the team."
