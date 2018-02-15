Español
Malcom: Bordeaux Promised To Release Me In June

Amid links to Tottenham and Arsenal, Bordeaux forward Malcom says the club has promised to let him leave this summer.

 

Bordeaux forward Malcom has reiterated his desire to leave the club at the end of the season, having agreed to delay a January move.

The Brazilian has been linked with London rivals Tottenham and Arsenal following a number of sparkling performances in Ligue 1, scoring eight goals this season, but no transfer took place last month.

However, Malcom is determined that a switch will happen at the conclusion to the campaign, claiming Bordeaux have agreed to do a deal then.

"I have already said that I wanted to find a new challenge [in January]," he told UOL in Brazil. "But I must also remember that Bordeaux have helped me a lot.

"I gave my word to Bordeaux that I will stay [this season], to be able to have more time to choose my future club. These next three or four months will make a big difference.

"Bordeaux promised me that I will be released in June. I will choose my next club and Bordeaux will let me go."

Bordeaux are seventh in Ligue 1, having won three consecutive matches since Guy Poyet's appointment as head coach.

