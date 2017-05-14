Lyon Would Welcome Hatem Ben Arfa After PSG Spell

OMNISPORT

A return to Lyon for Paris Saint-Germain outcast Hatem Ben Arfa would be welcomed by the club, president Jean-Michel Aulas has said.

Former Nice forward Ben Arfa has struggled in his maiden season at Parc des Princes, having failed to cement a place in Unai Emery's starting XI, making just 23 Ligue 1 appearances.

Despite limited playing time, the 30-year-old - who started his career at Lyon before leaving for Marseille in 2008 - has still scored four goals and seven assists in all competitions.

Hatem Ben Arfa is reportedly not injured, despite PSG coach Unai Emery claiming he is when explaining his absence from recent squads. https://t.co/d8a6AnamTH — Jonathan Johnson (@Jon_LeGossip) May 13, 2017

"I would love him to come back," Aulas, who attempted to sign Ben Arfa in the close-season, told beIN SPORTS. "But this time, it's up to him to call me.

"The offers that were made to Hatem [by PSG], were three to four times higher than what Lyon could do.

"He told me at the time that he was going to come back. If he wants to come back, Hatem has to call me, he has my phone number."

Lyon - who finished second in France's top-flight last term - will secure fourth in Ligue 1 should they beat Montpellier on Sunday, though they likely face a battle to keep hold of top-scorer Alexandre Lacazette in the upcoming transfer window.