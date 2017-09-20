Lyon Claim Officiating "Double Standard" In Loss To PSG

beIN SPORTS USA

Olympique Lyon took to social media to register complaints about what they believe to be unfair treatment from Ligue 1 match officials.

In two separate videos posted to the club's official Twitter account, Lyon shared what they believe to be evidence of a "double standard" in how fouls are (or aren't) called in their league matches.

One post - captioned, "Two similar fouls, the same referee, double standard..." - first shows a battle for the ball between Lyon's Nabil Fekir and PSG's Neymar from this past Sunday's match, and goes on to show Fekir being issued a red card after making contact with Nice's Paul Baysse last October.

Deux fautes semblables, un même arbitre, deux poids deux mesures… #PSGOL pic.twitter.com/Y0Pw8k0qBC — Olympique Lyonnais (@OL) September 20, 2017

A follow-up video post (also from Sunday's match) captioned "Success smiled at the powerful... #NoPenaltyForLyon," shows PSG defender Layvin Kurzawa making contact with Lyon's Tanguy NDombele in the box, with the referee declining to blow the whistle for the penalty.

In the 79th minute of this weekend's match, PSG was awarded a penalty - which Edinson Cavani failed to convert - after Benjamin Mendy was whistled for a foul on Kylian Mbappe. Lyon lost the match 2-0 after suffering a pair of own-goals.