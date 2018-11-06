Español
Ligue 1

Ligue 1 Bottom Side Guingamp Sack Kombouare

Sunday's 5-0 thrashing at Nantes proved to be Antoine Kombouare's last game in charge of Ligue 1 strugglers Guingamp, who have won just one game this season.

AFP

Ligue 1's bottom side Guingamp have sacked coach Antoine Kombouare, the club announced on Tuesday.

Guingamp have won a single league match this season and Sunday's 5-0 thrashing at Nantes proved Kombouare's final fixture in charge.

With seven points from 12 games and only seven goals scored, Guingamp are below Thierry Henry's Monaco on goal difference.

Vincent Rautureau and Sylvain Didot have been placed in temporary charge pending the appointment of Kombouare's successor.

 

Ligue 1 Guingamp
