Monaco star Thomas Lemar hopes Liverpool and Arsenal renew their interest in signing him after admitting he was "disappointed" at missing out on a move.

The winger was reportedly the subject of a massive offer from the Gunners – in the region of £92million – on deadline day last August, but Monaco were unwilling to sell.

The 22-year-old has also been heavily linked with Liverpool and there were suggestions Jurgen Klopp could try to take him to Anfield in January to replace Philippe Coutinho, who joined Barcelona in a £142m deal.

Lemar admits it was something of a blow not to move to the Premier League but hopes to receive new offers at the end of the season.

Asked if he had any regrets about being denied a transfer, he told Telefoot: "Maybe. I was a little disappointed. Once it's over, it's over, so do not think about it.

"I will keep working hard so these clubs eventually come back in the next transfer window. I am open to all offers. I am a football player, I like football. I do not close any door."

Lemar has made 29 appearances in all competitions in 2017-18, scoring three goals.

He impressed for France in the first half of their 3-2 friendly defeat to Colombia on Friday, playing a key part in Olivier Giroud's opening goal before scoring his side's second.