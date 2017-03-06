Ligue 1
Getty Images

Kylian Mbappe Deserves France Call-Up Declares Valere Germain

The 18-year-old, who has represented Les Bleus at Under-17 and U-19 level, initially burst on to the scene last season when making 11 Ligue 1.

Kylian Mbappe may still be a teenager but the in-form forward is ready to make his full international debut for France, says Monaco team-mate Valere Germain.

The 18-year-old, who has represented Les Bleus at Under-17 and U-19 level, initially burst on to the scene last season when making 11 Ligue 1 appearances and has proved a revelation this term for the league leaders.

In 20 league outings - nine of which have been from the start - Mbappe has nine goals and is in immense form, netting eight times in his last seven appearances across all competitions, including a brace as Monaco beat Nantes 4-0 on Sunday.

Mbappe also starred in Monaco's 5-3 Champions League last-16 first-leg defeat to Manchester City and Germain fully expects the forward's form to be recognised with a call up to France's senior team.

"There is still a lot of people in his position, but what Kylian is demonstrating is very impressive," Germain told reporters after Sunday's triumph.

"He is very young, so if it [a call-up to the France team] does not happen now it will a bit later.

"He still has time for that, but given what he's doing, why not? In the end, it will be up to the coach to make his choice."
Previous Marco Verratti Reaffirms Commitment To PSG
Read
Marco Verratti Reaffirms Commitment To PSG
Next