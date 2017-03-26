Kylian Mbappe Departure Inevitable, Claims Fabinho

OMNISPORT

Monaco rising star Kylian Mbappe will join a club like Real Madrid or Barcelona "sooner rather than later", according to team-mate Fabinho.

The 18-year-old forward, who made his France debut against Luxembourg on Saturday, has 19 goals and 11 assists across all competitions in a spectacular season for Leonardo Jardim's side.

Major clubs across the continent, including LaLiga's top two, Manchester United and Arsenal, have been linked with bids for Mbappe that could surpass the world record £89.3million fee United paid for Paul Pogba last year.

18 - Kylian Mbappe (18 yo & 95 days) has become the youngest 🇫🇷 international since Wisniewski v Sweden in 1955 (18 yo & 61 days). Early. pic.twitter.com/4VFgQrRMp7 — OptaJean (@OptaJean) March 25, 2017

Fabinho is resigned to the idea of losing Mbappe but hopes he will stay at Stade Louis II for as long as possible.

"We know that sooner or later he'll go to a club like Real Madrid, Barcelona, or another club of that calibre," he told Chuteira F.C. "But until then we're going to enjoy him at Monaco.

"Mbappe's tremendous. For an 18-year-old, he has such maturity both on and off the pitch. He's playing a decisive role and scoring lots of goals.

"For someone his age playing in the level of competitions that we're playing in, that's not easy. And I haven't even mentioned how quick he is..."