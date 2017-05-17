Karim Benzema Compares Monaco Wunderkind Kylian Mbappe to Neymar

OMNISPORT

Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema has compared Monaco sensation Kylian Mbappe to a young Neymar.

Mbappe has developed into a key figure at Monaco since breaking into the first team and has played a large role in their successful season so far, with Leonardo Jardim's side on the verge of Ligue 1 glory.

Benzema is impressed with the 18-year-old's rise to prominence, but has also warned his compatriot not to get carried away.

Karim Benzema: "What Kylian Mbappe does now is exceptional, he's a phenomenon. The last player who seemed as good at this level? Neymar." pic.twitter.com/4O1VkJWZ9b — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) May 17, 2017

"What Mbappe is doing in Ligue 1 and has done in the Champions League is exceptional," Benzema told L'Equipe.

"The last player who seemed as good at this level was Neymar.

"He is a phenomenon for his age, but he needs to establish himself in the long term. At the start, the superlatives come quickly. I was branded in the same way when I made my debut in Lyon's first team aged 17.

Kylian Mbappe has been involved in 36 goals for Monaco this season:



25 goals ⚽️

11 assists 🅰️



Scored or assisted once every 68 minutes. 😎 pic.twitter.com/WTcDBKjXlr — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 14, 2017

"You have to keep the same standard when you grow and are in difficult times. It is then that you see if you can make a step up, even more so if you are at a very big club or if you remain a good player as many have after shining very young."

Mbappe has netted an impressive 25 goals in 42 appearances in all competitions this season.