Julian Draxler Urges Mesut Ozil To Join Him At PSG

Mesut Ozil "would help every team in the world" and would be an excellent signing for Paris Saint-Germain, according to Julian Draxler.

Ozil's Arsenal future has been the subject of intense speculation, with the playmaker approaching the final year of his contract.

Talks over a new deal have been put on hold until the end of the season, with Arsenal's attention fully focused on claiming a top-four Premier League finish before the FA Cup final against Chelsea.

Ozil has expressed his happiness with life at Emirates Stadium but his Germany colleague Draxler, who moved to the Parc des Princes from Wolfsburg in January, has suggested his international team-mate should join him in the French capital.

"I would love to play with him every day," Draxler told BBC World Service.

"For me, he's a great player. I enjoy to play with him for every training, every match with the German national team.

"I think he's a great player. He would help every team in the world and I think he would enjoy the life here and even to play for PSG."