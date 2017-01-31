Julian Draxler Sure PSG Move Was The Right One

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Julian Draxler insists he made the "right decision" in joining the Ligue 1 giants.

Draxler, 23, made the move from Wolfsburg at the start of January and already has two goals in four appearances for PSG.

Although his team sit third in the Ligue 1 table, Draxler believes they are still set for big things this season, and he is happy to be part of it.

"I am sure that I made the right decision," he said.

"This club has great potential and has gained a lot of respect in recent years. I have similar goals.

"I want to improve, just as the club and we want to reach the European top class. We are on the right path.

"Me and this club can absolutely reach these goals."

PSG visit Rennes in the Coupe de France last-32 on Wednesday, while they are in the Coupe de la Ligue final and Champions League round of 16.