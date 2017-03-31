Julian Draxler Says PSG Are Still The Best Team In France Ahead Of Monaco Test

Julian Draxler insists Paris Saint-Germain are still better than Monaco and hopes to show it in Saturday's Coupe de la Ligue final.

Monaco have enjoyed a fine season, leading Ligue 1 and reaching the Champions League quarter-finals, while champions PSG are three points off the pace and memorably crashed out of Europe to Barcelona.

However, Draxler, who joined the capital club from Wolfsburg in January, is determined that his side are ready to prove they remain the best team in France.

"Monaco have had a fantastic season, with some really good young players," he told Le Parisien. "But we are still the best team in France.

"Now we have to demonstrate it on the field, starting on Saturday in this final."

While PSG have now had time to reflect on their defeat to Barca - losing 6-5 on aggregate after winning the first leg 4-0 in Paris - Draxler is keen to move on, insisting a bad performance was to blame, not the referee.

"[Germany team-mates] asked me what might have happened," he added. "I answered the same to everyone: we had had a very bad match.

"Barcelona are the best team in the world. Some refereeing decisions did not favour us, but, when we lose in this way, it can not be only the fault of the referee."