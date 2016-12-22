Julian Draxler Reveals Transfer Talks Ahead Of Wolfsburg Exit

Wolfsburg attacking midfielder Julian Draxler revealed he has already held talks with a number of clubs over a potential January transfer, with Paris Saint-Germain believed to be sitting in pole position to secure his services.

Draxler tried to force a move away from Wolfsburg during the close-season, but the Bundesliga side eventually refused to sell the 23-year-old just one year after bringing him in from Schalke.

They are ready to cash in on the creative midfielder in January, though, and Draxler has suggested a transfer is imminent.

"I am in talks with some clubs, but there is no final decision as of yet," Draxler was quoted as saying by Bild.

"We will definitely make a decision that is in everybody's best interest - and this time we will make it together."

Draxler has endured a difficult first half of the season following his transfer saga and was even dropped from the first team ahead of the game against Bayern Munich on December 10.

"I think this has been the worst first half of the season of my career so far," he added.

"I thought I would not play again for Wolfsburg until the winter break after I was left out of the squad for the game against Bayern.

"But I just kept on giving my all on the training pitch. I owe that to the team. And the coach noted that I did not give up."