Julian Draxler Relishing Life At PSG After Collecting First Trophy

Paris Saint-Germain winger Julian Draxler labelled playing with team-mates Edinson Cavani, Angel Di Maria, Lucas Moura and Javier Pastore as "big fun" after he collected his first trophy at the club by winning the Coupe de la Ligue on Saturday.

Draxler put PSG into an early lead against Monaco, with a Di Maria strike regaining their advantage after Thomas Lemar's equaliser. A second-half brace from Cavani then wrapped up a comfortable win in Lyon for Unai Emery's men against the Ligue 1 leaders.

The 23-year-old Germany international believes he has settled in quickly at PSG following his January move from Wolfsburg and is targeting more trophies this season following the disappointment of the club's dramatic Champions League exit to Barcelona.

"It's big fun to play with this team and the players," Draxler told DAZN. "It doesn't make any difference who is playing in attack: Angel Di Maria, Cavani, Lucas, Pastore - they are all great players.

"I'm very happy that I've integrated myself very quickly. And on a personal note for my first final, one goal and one assist - that's great.

"That's why I came to Paris - to win titles with this big team. It was the first chance to win a trophy this year and we made it. We have beaten a very strong opponent, Monaco are playing a great season. But we have shown who is the best in France. I hope that there will be more titles at the end of the season.

"We can still win two titles – unfortunately we lost against Barcelona in the Champions League. My goal is now to win the Ligue and the Coupe de France. But we have to relax and go step by step. We are happy that we made it - but a club like PSG is not happy with just one title per season."

Draxler was withdrawn by Emery 10 minutes into the second half and the winger explained he has been suffering from an ankle injury.

"Because of an injury. I have some problems with my ankle joint since a couple of weeks," Draxler said. "Sometimes it's better - sometimes it's not so good. I had two unlucky situations and the coach decided to substitute me."