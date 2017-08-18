Julian Draxler is not seeking a move away from Paris Saint-Germain in the wake of Neymar's arrival for a world-record fee of €222million.

The Germany international's agent Roger Wittmann denied reports in France that Draxler is considering his future at the club after the signing of Neymar from Barcelona.

Draxler joined PSG from Bundesliga side Wolfsburg in January, but is yet to feature for the club after starring in Germany's triumph at the Confederations Cup.

PSG are willing to sell Julian Draxler for £32 million only seven months after the Germany player joined the club, according to @TimesSport — Anfield HQ (@AnfieldHQ) August 17, 2017

Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool have all been linked with a move for the 23-year-old, but Wittmann insisted Draxler will stay with PSG.

"We are not interested in whether [French newspaper] L'Equipe wrote something," Wittmann said to Sport 1 in Germany. "There has been no change, it is not a topic.

"If somebody writes 'I have this information from [PSG chairman and CEO] Nasser Al-Khelaifi,' then I will consider it and call the president to speak about Julian's situation.

"Once again, though, this is not the case. So, everything has been said."