Jose Mourinho And I Often Speak Reveals Patrice Evra

Former Manchester United full-back Patrice Evra claims he regularly speaks with manager Jose Mourinho.

The 35-year-old was heavily linked with a move back to Old Trafford in January and spoke with Mourinho about the prospect of a return.

Evra ultimately left Juventus to join Marseille, later claiming that someone at United "didn't like the idea" of him coming back into the squad.

The France international says he remains in contact with Mourinho and is disappointed not to have had the chance to work with him.

DID YOU KNOW?



Ten players have represented both Monaco and Juventus, including David Trezeguet & Patrice Evra. 💪 #UCL pic.twitter.com/RwETLhPxr0 — Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 25, 2017

"I need coaches like that, like [Alex] Ferguson. Coaches with a real grasp. That's how I work," he told SFR Sport.

"Jose knows that. We sometimes send each other a few text messages. Besides, I nearly returned to United - I don't hide that. Unfortunately, it didn't happen.

"I won't go into the details. But of course I would have liked to play under Mourinho."

Evra enjoyed huge success with United, winning five Premier League titles, five Community Shields, three EFL Cups, the Champions League and the Club World Cup across an eight-year spell.