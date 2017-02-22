Italy Coach Giampiero Ventura Says Latest Mario Balotelli Signs Are Not Positive

Italy coach Giampiero Ventura is not ruling out a recall for Mario Balotelli but says the latest signs from the temperamental forward have not been positive.

Balotelli has largely impressed this year at Nice, scoring nine goals in 14 Ligue 1 appearances, but picked up his third red card of the season when he was sent off at Lorient last weekend.

The 26-year-old has not featured for the Azzurri since the 2014 World Cup and his latest indiscipline has not boosted his hopes of a return to the international fray.

🎙 #Ventura: "The facts prove that #Balotelli must change. It is a shame that he is not making the most of his talent. We will see." — Italy (@azzurri) February 22, 2017

"I speak with everyone, you can't expect to be treated with respect if you don't offer it yourself. I've made a commitment and I'll speak with Balotelli," Ventura said at a media conference.

"We haven't been able to meet yet, we've made a lot of calls, not me but [team manager Gabriele] Oriali. We'll meet, but no-one can argue with Balotelli in terms of his ability, it's all the other stuff.

"So far there haven't been positive signs. The facts tell you that Balotelli must change, we hope he does because it would be a shame if he threw his talent away."