Hatem Ben Arfa Growing Tired of Lack of PSG Playing Time

Hatem Ben Arfa has once again reaffirmed his desire for more game time at Paris Saint-Germain, stating that Unai Emery needs to give him a chance to prove his worth.

The former Newcastle United and Marseille forward has endured a turbulent time since joining PSG from Nice in the close-season, making just eight starts across all competitions.

Despite returning to the fold following a short exile from the first-team squad earlier this term, Ben Arfa is still disillusioned by his status in the PSG squad under former Sevilla boss Emery.

"You can accept being on the bench if you know that it is temporary, or that it will change, but otherwise it is as if it were a punishment," the 30-year-old wrote on Facebook.

"If [Emery] gave me a chance and I was not good enough, then I would understand, but I need to be given this chance.

"I will not accept that. I will not let go because we still have things to [play for]. Until the end of the season I will try to force my way in to the team."

Ben Arfa netted 18 times for Nice last term, but has so far scored just twice for PSG and is still without a Ligue 1 goal to his name in 2016-17, with Lucas Moura, Angel Di Maria and January signing Julian Draxler all ahead of him in the pecking order.