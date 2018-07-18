Fabio da Silva Signs With Nantes

Former Manchester Untied defender Fabio da Silva has signed for Nantes from Middlesbrough, bringing his 10-year spell in English football to an end.

After starting his career at Fluminense, the 28-year-old full-back broke through at Old Trafford in 2008-09 under Alex Ferguson but made only 23 Premier League appearances for United before signing for Cardiff City in January 2014.

After 11 years in the UK I cannot wait to start this new challenge at @FCNantes I feel honoured to join this famous club and I look forward to helping Nantes achieve its goals. #AllezFCNantes Thanks to the team @KeySportsMGMT pic.twitter.com/FeIL2k7uNB — Fabio Da Silva (@Ofabio3) July 18, 2018

Cardiff were relegated to the Championship at the end of that season and Fabio went on to be a regular in the Bluebirds' back four until he secured a move back to the Premier League with Middlesbrough in 2016.

Another relegation followed, but the two-time Brazil international will play top-flight football again after signing a three-year contract at Nantes.

He told his new club's official website: "I'm very happy to join FC Nantes.

"I'm really looking forward to training and being ready to help my team-mates.

"I already know them a bit because I have seen matches on TV, I know some players and to be honest, I am very enthusiastic!"