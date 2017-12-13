OMNISPORT

Monaco star Fabinho is expecting to leave the reigning Ligue 1 champions before the start of next season.

The Brazil international was strongly linked with moves elsewhere before the current campaign started, with Manchester United among those reportedly interested.

But Monaco opted to retain the services of the versatile midfielder, with Bernardo Silva, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Benjamin Mendy and Kylian Mbappe all allowed to leave.

Fabinho has not been quite as impressive this term as he was last season, though he is still sure to attract interest from some of Europe's biggest clubs.

And those clubs will now be on alert after Fabinho confirmed his expectation of an end-of-season exit, as opposed to leaving in January.

"I don't think so [regarding a January departure]," Fabinho said ahead of Friday's trip to Saint-Etienne. "I've had no contact [from other clubs] and I'm secure at Monaco.

"[But] ordinarily, it's my last season at Monaco. Nothing is signed.

"During the [close-season] transfer window, and even a month afterwards, it was a little difficult to live with the situation. But I don't think about it anymore, I've turned the page."

Atletico Madrid have been highlighted as a possible destination, though Fabinho is adamant that the Spanish club are yet to approach him or his agent.

He said: "Yes, that's a possibility, though no one from Atletico has contacted me or my agent.

"I've got to demonstrate that I am still at the required level to play in teams like them [Atletico]. I know that I'm not the same Fabinho of last season, but it's hard to explain why."