Edinson Cavani reflected on the impact of a potentially crucial point after his last-ditch equaliser earned Paris Saint-Germain a 2-2 draw at Marseille.

PSG had twice trailed in Le Classique and then saw Neymar sent off, before Cavani stepped up to secure a share of the spoils with a stunning stoppage-time free-kick.

After a hectic game at the crackling Stade Velodrome, Cavani called for his side to keep working hard and improving as they look to regain the Ligue 1 crown they lost to Monaco last season.

"It was an important goal because the match was approaching the end," he told Canal+. "It was hard to play; there was a good atmosphere.

"This is an important point, but we must continue to improve and to work."

While the visitors' emotions were of joy, Marseille goalkeeper Steve Mandanda could not hide his dismay at the late leveller.

"We really thought we could win this game, we did the right things from start to finish," he said.

"We worked on the flanks, we put the effort in together and we remained compact. This cruel free-kick in the last minute kills us a little.

"If we had been offered this result before the game, we would have taken it immediately but, given the pattern of the game, it is [a feeling of] disappointment that prevails."

Team-mate Adil Rami added: "At least we have proved that, if we play with this mentality, we can be at the top of the table."