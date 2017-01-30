Dimitri Payet Seals £25m Marseille Return

OMNISPORT

France international Dimitri Payet has completed a £25million move back to Marseille from West Ham.

The two clubs agreed a fee on Sunday and the playmaker has now completed the formalities of his return to the south of France.

Payet joined the Premier League club from Marseille in 2015 and starred in his first season in England, earning a place in France's Euro 2016 squad where he scored three goals in a run to the final.

OFFICIAL | OM agree terms with @WestHamUtd to bring french international @dimpayet17 back to the club.#DimitriEstOlympien pic.twitter.com/fRSJNkIlML — Olympique Marseille (@OM_English) January 29, 2017

However, the 29-year-old became unsettled with West Ham struggling for form this term and an exit has been on the cards ever since Slaven Bilic revealed Payet did not want to play for the club midway through January.

In total, Payet netted 18 goals in 66 appearances for West Ham. The creative midfielder scored 15 times in 83 outings in all competitions during his first spell at Marseille, staying at Stade Velodrome for two seasons after leaving Lille.