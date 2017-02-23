Dimitri Payet Always Loved Marseille Says Lucas Digne

One of Marseille's favourite sons returned home last month and French left-back Lucas Digne says the Stade Velodrome was always in Dimitri Payet's heart.

Having left for Premier League side West Ham in 2015, France international playmaker Payet returned to Marseille in a £25million deal before the transfer window shut in January.

While angering West Ham and their fans, Payet was lauded on France's south coast for his determination to make it back to the Ligue 1 club, where he spent two seasons before moving to London.

And Payet's second coming, as well as Patrice Evra's arrival from Italian champions Juventus, came as no surprise to Barcelona defender and France team-mate Digne following Euro 2016 on home soil.

Speaking to Omnisport as Marseille prepare to host Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday, ex-PSG star Digne said: "Dimitri always had Marseille in his heart.

"During the Euros, Pat [Evra] talked about the atmosphere in the Velodrome which he loved.

"So I think they are two very good choices for Marseille and for them as well."