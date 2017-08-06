Dani Alves - Neymar Told Me To Join PSG

Neymar's world-record transfer to Paris Saint-Germain seemed to be months in the making after Dani Alves said the former Barcelona forward told him to join the French champions last month.

Before Neymar's staggering €222million switch on Thursday, Alves left Italian champions Juventus for PSG in July despite interest from Manchester City.

After helping PSG open their Ligue 1 season with a 2-0 win over Amiens on Friday, Alves said he was advised by countryman Neymar to move to Parc des Princes.

EXCLUSIVE: @neymarjr shares his fears and motivations after making the jump to @PSG_English with #TheXTRA pic.twitter.com/5t2pvqnznv — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) August 6, 2017

"I think people are mistaken. It is I who must thank Neymar for advising me to come here," Alves told reporters.

"It was he who asked me to come to PSG because he was ready to come, not the other way around. "



"He knew I wanted to leave Juventus. Neymar is big now. He is no longer the young boy who has arrived in Barcelona. At that point, yes, I helped Neymar and advised him to come to Barca. But not here in Paris. I have done virtually nothing."

Neymar did not make his debut against newly-promoted Amiens, though he was presented to the crowd prior to the match in the French capital.