Dani Alves Denies PSG Rift Following Neymar-Cavani Penalty Spat

GOAL.COM (Chris Burton)

Dani Alves insists he did not favour Neymar in his free-kick feud with Paris Saint-Germain team-mate Edinson Cavani.

The PSG pair butted heads on a couple of occasions during the 2-0 Ligue 1 victory over Lyon on Sunday.

Late on, Cavani won an argument with his Brazilian colleague after seeing Unai Emery’s side awarded a penalty – only to then see his effort saved.

Prior to that, the duo had squabbled over the taking of a 48th-minute free-kick, with Alves also involved in the incident as he first grabbed the ball before appearing to surrender it to Neymar.