Chelsea Youth Prospect Jonathan Panzo Joins Monaco

Monaco have agreed a permanent deal to sign defender Jonathan Panzo, who helped Chelsea youth team win the National Under-18s Premier League.

Highly rated as a left-back or central defender, Panzo joined Chelsea at the age of nine and captained England at under-16 level before winning the Under-17 World Cup with the Three Lions in 2017.

Hello everyone, I’m delighted to announce I am now one of you. A monégasque! I look forward to stepping out in a Monaco shirt for the first time, and playing for a club with such a rich history. DAGHE MUNEGU! 🇲🇨❤ @AS_Monaco pic.twitter.com/RmjMRBu30F — Jonathan Panzo (@J_Panzoo) July 6, 2018

The 17-year-old was part of the double-winning Chelsea under-18s team in 2017-18 and was linked with moves to Borussia Monchengladbach, Eintracht Frankfurt, RB Leipzig and Valencia before Monaco made a bid believed to be in the region of £2.5 million.

A statement on the official Chelsea website said: "We thank Jonathan for his service and wish him the very best of luck for the next stage of his career."