Cavani: Partnership With Neymar And Mbappe Can Still Improve

Edinson Cavani has warned defences across France and Europe that the best is yet to come from Paris Saint-Germain's thrilling frontline.

Prolific Uruguay striker Cavani has 25 goals in 26 games across all competitions this season and is within one of Zlatan Ibrahimovic's all-time mark for PSG.

He has been joined at no little expense by Neymar and Kylian Mbappe this season, with the trio propelling Unai Emery's side to the top of Ligue 1 and into a mouth-watering Champions League last-16 showdown with Real Madrid.

"I would say we have a good attack, we are talking about two outstanding team-mates, but that does not stop me from saying that there is still a lot to improve in our game," Cavani told PSG's club magazine.

"We can advance our game. The trident must mature and must consolidate to achieve great things."

Neymar has scored 17 times since his world-record move from Barcelona, while teenage sensation Mbappe has weighed in with 12.