OMNISPORT

Edinson Cavani edged closer towards becoming Paris Saint-Germain's all-time record scorer after scoring the opener in their comfortable 3-1 win over Caen, while Kylian Mbappe celebrated his 19th birthday in style.

Uruguay striker Cavani scored with a superb flicked finish midway through the first half to move to 155 goals – one behind Zlatan Ibrahimovic's record – and set Unai Emery's side up for a routine evening.

19 - Kylian Mbappé is the 1st player to score & deliver an assist on his birthday in Ligue 1 over the last 10 seasons. Gift. @PSG_English pic.twitter.com/r5H3hh9qzH — OptaJean (@OptaJean) December 20, 2017

Mbappe, playing on his birthday, had showed an electrifying blend of pace and skill to set up Cavani for that goal before getting on the scoresheet himself after 57 minutes.

Wonderfully teed up by the impressive Argentinian midfielder Giovani Lo Celso, the France international coolly slotted home to continue his effortless start to life at the Parc des Princes.

Cavani missed a number of clear openings to add to this tally and will now have to wait until at least January 7 to pull past Ibrahimovic when the Paris giants take on Rennes in the Coupe de France.

Yuri Berchiche drilled in a third after clever play from Neymar before Caen scored a late consolation when Ivan Santini netted from the penalty spot.