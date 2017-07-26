Carlos Bacca has been left out of AC Milan's Europa League clash with CSU Craiova amid talk of a move to Marseille.

Bacca did not feature in Milan's 4-0 win over Bayern Munich on Saturday and coach Vincenzo Montella said afterwards that the Colombia international would be omitted for the third qualifying round meeting with the Romanian side because of "future transfer market moves".

And Montella has stayed true to his word, leaving Bacca out of the 20-man squad for Thursday's first leg.

Marseille are reportedly prepared to offer €20million to take Bacca to the Stade Velodrome, while he has previously been linked with Everton and West Ham.

Bacca has scored 31 Serie A goals in two seasons since joining Milan from Sevilla.

Milan have spent big in the transfer window as they seek a Champions League return, with the likes of Leonardo Bonucci, Lucas Biglia and Andre Silva moving to San Siro.