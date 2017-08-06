Bernardo Silva Would Welcome "Superstar" Mbappe At Manchester City

OMNISPORT

Bernardo Silva wants to be reunited with in-demand Monaco star Kylian Mbappe at Manchester City.

Premier League giants City, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are all interested in the 18-year-old sensation, who is valued at €180million.

Silva played alongside Mbappe at Monaco last season, watching as the France international scored 26 goals in all competitions to help the French side to Ligue 1 glory.

And new City signing Silva is hoping to play with Mbappe again, this time at Etihad Stadium.

"I would love to have him here – and you never know – but that is for City to decide," said Bernardo.

"He can be a superstar – in fact, I think he is already a little bit of a superstar.

"He is a great player to play with because he is so intelligent with his movement.

"It is perfect to have someone like him when you're a midfield player because he is very fast, very clever, and a good finisher.

"It's crazy to think he is only 18 or 19. He can be one of the best in the world very soon."