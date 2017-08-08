Ben Arfa Return Not An Option For Nice

OMNISPORT

Nice president Jean-Pierre Rivere insists Hatem Ben Arfa will not be returning to Nice from Paris Saint-Germain

Ben Arfa headed to the French capital from the south coast in July 2016, having scored 18 goals in 37 matches in his only season at the Allianz Riviera.

But the former Lyon, Marseille and Newcastle United man made just five Ligue 1 starts for PSG in 2016-17 and has reportedly been told he can leave the club.

News of Ben Arfa's availability sparked talk of a potential move back to Nice, but Rivere has maintained that the France international is not in his thoughts.

And, speaking at the presentation of new signings Allan Saint-Maximin and Wesley Sneijder, the president reiterated his stance.

"I like him very much," he said. "But as I've said before, it's a subject that is closed."