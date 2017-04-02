Arsene Wenger Denies PSG Rumors

OMNISPORT

Under-pressure Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has reiterated his denial of the rumours linking him with Paris Saint-Germain.

The Gunners boss is out of contract at the end of the season and it is not yet known if he intends to remain at the Emirates Stadium.

The 67-year-old stated after a 3-1 loss at West Brom before the international break that he has made his decision, but is yet to reveal it.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger: "We are in a tough battle for the top four. The draw is the least we needed today" #ARSMCI pic.twitter.com/VjVHSv5qRt — Premier League (@premierleague) April 2, 2017

Following that loss at The Hawthorns last month, he was quizzed by beIN SPORTS over claims he is in line to replace Unai Emery at the Ligue 1 title-holders, as the Spaniard struggles to catch leaders Monaco in his debut campaign in charge at Parc des Princes.

Wenger, though, who was the subject of more protests from disgruntled Arsenal fans before and during the 2-2 draw at home to Manchester City on Sunday, has not changed his position on the gossip.

"There has not been any contact," he told SFR Sports when asked about PSG.

"I formally deny that."