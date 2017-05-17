Alexandre Lacazette Opens Up On Atletico Madrid Links

Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette has admitted a move to Atletico Madrid could be a tempting option as he ponders a transfer abroad.

Club president Jean-Michel Aulas acknowledged on Tuesday that they are ready to cash in on the talisman if the right club comes along, with Arsenal, Borussia Dortmund and Atletico all credited with an interest in signing Lacazette.

The 25-year-old does not want to leave at all costs, but Atletico could prove to be hard to turn down.

"I have already done a lot for the club, I am keen to see how things are elsewhere, that is true," Lacazette told OLTV.

🏆 Équipe Type UNFP pic.twitter.com/OIEwnTv8y1 — Alexandre Lacazette (@LacazetteAlex) May 16, 2017

"I want to wait until the end of the season to discuss things with my agent and make the right choice for my future. You need to have some proposals on the table in order to make a choice, so I prefer to wait until the end of the season.

"Atletico Madrid are one of the clubs that have been linked in the press. They have a great coach, nice fans, a project and they obviously have Antoine Griezmann.

"But I do not want to leave at all costs."

Atletico are not in a position to sign any players during the upcoming transfer window due to a FIFA ban, but they are hopeful the punishment will be lifted by Court of Arbitration for Sport, with a final verdict on their appeal expected by June.

Lacazette has 31 goals in 40 appearances for Lyon this season.