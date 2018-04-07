Zidane: Real Madrid Won't Give Barcelona Guard Of Honor

Speaking ahead of his side's derby clash against Atletico Madrid on Sunday, Zinedine Zidane revealed he has no intention of giving Barcelona a guard of honour if they clinch the LaLiga title before their meeting at Camp Nou next month.

Ernesto Valverde's side hold a nine-point lead over Atletico at the summit and could stretch that to 12 with a win over Leganes on Saturday.

It is customary for newly crowned champions to be welcomed onto the pitch by their opponents for the remainder of that campaign, but Zidane cited Barca's refusal to do so for his side after their Club World Cup triumph earlier this season as his reason.

"We are not going to make the guard of honour for Barcelona," he added.

"I don't understand the guard of honour. Barcelona already broke that tradition so it doesn't exist anymore."