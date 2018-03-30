Zidane: I'm Happy With Isco

Zinedine Zidane is certain Isco will remain with Real Madrid after reports of Manchester City's interest surfaced following the Spain midfielder's suggestion that he does not have the confidence of his coach at club level.

Isco produced a stirring display for his country on Tuesday against Argentina, leading their 6-1 demolition with a hat-trick.

It provided a reminder of the playmaker's talents, having endured an underwhelming season with Madrid thus far.

After the match, Isco was asked about the disparity between his performance on the day and his form at Madrid, to which he replied by saying he has the "confidence" of Julen Lopetegui, but with Zidane "maybe I have not won it".

Zidane was quick to dismiss the idea he does not have faith in the former Malaga star, however.

"I don't think I'm an unfair person," Zidane told reporters on Friday. "I think what he said is open to interpretation.

"Maybe he has a different role with Spain to here, but he's important, I've always felt he's important for this team and it's only natural a player wants to play more.

"But my job is to pick 11 players. He is an important one and will be an important one, always. As I said, it comes down to interpretation, but I'm not upset at all with Isco.

"I'm happy with his performances, it was a very impressive performance [against Argentina] and Spain impressed too. Isco is a Real Madrid player and he'll remain here. That's it.

"It's not his fault. Isco, whenever he plays, he works hard, gives 100 per cent – he kills himself.

"Sometimes things come off, sometimes they don't. I don't think there's an issue with Isco. The thing is I have 25 players and only 11 can play. I'm happy with Isco, there is no problem."

Zidane confirmed neither Isco nor Sergio Ramos will be available for Saturday's trip to Las Palmas after they both suffered "a knock".

"Isco and Ramos picked up a knock and are not going to travel," Zidane added.

"As for the rest, you'll have to wait and see tomorrow [Saturday]. We travel to Las Palmas looking to put in a good performance and those who travel will be in good shape, fully fit."

