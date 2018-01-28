Español
On Demand
LaLiga

Suarez and Messi Spare Barca Blushes Against Stubborn Alaves

OC-2018-HORIZONTAL
5:21 min

Although Phillipe Coutinho made his LaLiga debut for Barcelona, it was Lionel Messi who stole the headlines in Sunday's thrilling clash with Alaves.

Lionel Messi assumed the familiar role of hero as Barcelona averted a Camp Nou scare to beat struggling Alaves 2-1 in LaLiga.

Atletico Madrid's 3-0 win over Las Palmas earlier on Sunday placed a modicum of pressure on Ernesto Valverde's runaway leaders and it seemed to weigh upon them in a ragged first-half showing.

Philippe Coutinho made his full debut, but it was a more unheralded January signing, Alaves' Celta Vigo loanee John Guidetti, who threatened the upset with a fortuitous 23rd-minute opener.

Abelardo Fernandez's side remain two points above the drop zone and were left to rue missed chances by the time Luis Suarez netted for the eighth top-flight match in succession with 18 minutes to play.

Typically, it fell to Messi to apply the coup de grace as he curled a delightful free-kick home to spark raucous celebrations.

Barcelona remain undefeated and 11 points clear on their apparent procession to LaLiga glory.

Lionel Messi Barcelona Highlights The Xtra La Liga Deportivo Alaves LaLiga Highlights