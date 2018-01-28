Lionel Messi assumed the familiar role of hero as Barcelona averted a Camp Nou scare to beat struggling Alaves 2-1 in LaLiga.

Atletico Madrid's 3-0 win over Las Palmas earlier on Sunday placed a modicum of pressure on Ernesto Valverde's runaway leaders and it seemed to weigh upon them in a ragged first-half showing.

Philippe Coutinho made his full debut, but it was a more unheralded January signing, Alaves' Celta Vigo loanee John Guidetti, who threatened the upset with a fortuitous 23rd-minute opener.

21 - Lionel Messi has scored 21 direct free-kick goals in La Liga, more than any other player since at least 2003/04 (Cristiano Ronaldo, 20). Magic. pic.twitter.com/5INzUggstM — OptaJose (@OptaJose) January 28, 2018

Abelardo Fernandez's side remain two points above the drop zone and were left to rue missed chances by the time Luis Suarez netted for the eighth top-flight match in succession with 18 minutes to play.

Typically, it fell to Messi to apply the coup de grace as he curled a delightful free-kick home to spark raucous celebrations.

Barcelona remain undefeated and 11 points clear on their apparent procession to LaLiga glory.